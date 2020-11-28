CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Houston plays host to Texas Tech

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 1:45 PM

Texas Tech (2-0) vs. Houston (2-0)

Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech and Houston both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a home victory this past Friday. Houston earned a 68-58 win over Boise State, while Texas Tech won easily 84-52 over Sam Houston State.

SUPER SENIORS: Houston’s Quentin Grimes, Marcus Sasser and DeJon Jarreau have collectively accounted for 53 percent of all Cougars scoring this season.MIGHTY MAC: Mac McClung has connected on 66.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Houston has held opposing teams to 51.5 points per game this year, the 10th-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

