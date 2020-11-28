CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No U.Md.-Michigan football game on Saturday | CDC warns against holiday travel | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Horvath leads UMBC past St. Francis (Pa.) 80-65

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 8:13 PM

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Brandon Horvath had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Maryland-Baltimore County to an 80-65 win over St. Francis (Pa.) on Saturday.

St. Francis beat Pitt in its opener on Wednesday 80-70.

Darnell Rogers added 15 points for the Retrievers (1-1) and Dimitrije Spasojevic 12.

Mark Flagg had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Red Flash (1-1). Tyler Stewart added 12 points. Maxwell Land had 10 points.

