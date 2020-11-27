CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
HBU goes up against ASU

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 5:30 PM

Houston Baptist (0-1) vs. Arizona State (1-1)

Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist and Arizona State look to bounce back from losses. Houston Baptist fell 69-45 at TCU on Wednesday. Arizona State lost 83-74 to Villanova on Thursday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: .JUMPING FOR JOSH: Josh Christopher has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona State held its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.5 points per game last year. The Sun Devils offense put up 75.3 points per contest en route to a 9-3 record against non-Pac-12 competition. Houston Baptist went 0-9 against non-conference teams in 2019-20.

