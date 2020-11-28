CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Harrell lifts Texas State…

Harrell lifts Texas State past Texas A&M-CC 75-63

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 6:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Mason Harrell scored 18 points as Texas State pulled away after halftime, defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75-63 on Saturday.

Alonzo Sule added 14 points for Texas State (2-0), and Caleb Asberry added 12 on 4-for-4 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Bobcats led 35-33 at the break, but began to pull away on back-to-back Caleb Asberry 3-pointers midway through the second half. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi didn’t get within two possessions the rest of the way.

Myles Smith had 13 points and four steals for the Islanders (1-1). Rasheed Browne added 11 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP bounces back in big way for November

Air Force filling its employment holes, looking to improve leadership

Ranks leaves DoD to join CIA to run mega-cloud program

Trump threatens NDAA veto over social media protections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up