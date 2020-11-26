HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Home » College Basketball » Grigsby scores 28 to…

Grigsby scores 28 to lead Seattle past Portland 84-72

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 1:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Riley Grigsby had a career-high 28 points as Seattle defeated Portland 84-72 on Wednesday night in a season opener.

Darrion Trammell had 17 points and nine assists for Seattle. Emeka Udenyi added 12 points, and Kobe Williamson had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Ahmed Ali had 13 points for the Pilots. Chase Adams added 13 points and Clythus Griffith had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

State Dept gives thanks to Foreign Service’s 'exceptional' volunteer workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up