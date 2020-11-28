CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Greer, Selland lead South Dakota State women by No. 15 Iowa

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 5:28 PM

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Haley Greer scored 20 points, Myah Selland added 19 and South Dakota State defeated No. 15 Iowa 76-69 on Saturday.

Greer, a graduate transfer from Colgate, had three of her four 3-pointers in the first half when the Jackrabbits took a 37-33 lead. Selland, who only played in nine games last season because of a foot injury, had 12 in the second half.

South Dakota State (1-0) went 13 for 13 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and 23 of 26 in the game to hold off the Cyclones for their 12th program win over a ranked opponent.

Iowa State (1-1), playing without head coach Bill Fennelly because of COVID-19 protocol, shot just 32%, going 6 of 32 (19%) from 3-point range.

All-American Ashley Joens scored 35 points for the Cyclones. She had 22 of their 33 points in the first half. She also had 12 rebounds.

