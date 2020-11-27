CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
Grayson lifts Army over Central Connecticut 79-57

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 4:55 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Lonnie Grayson had a career-high 24 points on eight 3-pointers as Army easily beat Central Connecticut 79-57 on Friday.

Grayson made 8 of 12 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds. Army finished 15 of 31 from distance, one shy of the school record for makes.

Jalen Rucker had 12 points and six assists for Army (2-0). Alex King added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Nick Finke had 10 rebounds, a career high.

Greg Outlaw had 12 points for the Blue Devils (0-2). Nigel Scantlebury added 10 points.

