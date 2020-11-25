HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Grant carries Miami (Ohio) over North Dakota 81-67

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 8:05 PM

Dae Dae Grant had a career-high 21 points and Miami (Ohio) defeated North Dakota 81-67 in the season-opener on Wednesday.

James Beck added 14 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double in a RedHawks uniform. Mekhi Lairyalso 14 points..

Caleb Nero had 16 points for the Fighting Hawks. Filip Rebraca added 15 points and seven rebounds. Gertautas Urbonavicius also had seven rebounds.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights

