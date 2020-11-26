HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Gordon scores 23 to carry Nicholls St. over UC Davis 101-93

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 1:24 AM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Ty Gordon had 23 points as Nicholls State defeated UC Davis 101-93 on Wednesday night.

Isaac Johnson had 18 points for Nicholls State (1-0). Jaylen Fornes added 18 points. Najee Garvin had 18 points and nine rebounds.

Ezra Manjon scored a career-high 25 points for the Aggies (0-1). Damion Squire scored a career-high 21 points. Kennedy Koehler had 11 points and five assists.

