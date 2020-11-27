CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC to shorten guidance for quarantine | Who will get the vaccine first? | Health tips during the pandemic | Latest test results
Gordon scores 16 to carry Nicholls St. past Idaho St. 70-51

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 9:46 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Ty Gordon had 16 points as Nicholls State defeated Idaho State 70-51 on Friday night.

Najee Garvin had 12 points and Kevin Johnson added six assists and six steals for Nicholls State (2-0). Isaac Johnson, who scored 18 points in the opener, was held scoreless.

Robert Ford III had 13 points for the Bengals (0-2).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

