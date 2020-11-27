CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC to shorten guidance for quarantine | Who will get the vaccine first? | Health tips during the pandemic | Latest test results
Glushkov carries Appalachian St over Carver College 105-23

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 8:40 PM

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — James Lewis Jr. scored 12 points and Sasha Glushkov had 11 points and 13 rebounds to lead Appalachian State to a 105-23 win over Carver College on Friday night.

CJ Huntley added 10 points and Michael Eads had six rebounds for Appalachian State (2-0).

Lawrence Simmons scored six points and Stephon Augusta grabbed six rebounds for the Cougars.

