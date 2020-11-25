HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Gibbs leads Mount St. Mary’s past Morgan St. 62-55

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 7:40 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jalen Gibbs had 18 points as Mount St. Mary’s topped Morgan State 62-55 on Wednesday in a season opener.

Malik Jefferson had 13 points and seven rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s. Damian Chong Qui added 13 points and six rebounds. Mezie Offurum had seven rebounds.

Malik Miller had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Bears. Troy Baxter added 17 points.

