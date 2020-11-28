CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Georgia Southern beats College…

Georgia Southern beats College of Coastal Georgia 91-79

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 7:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Cam Bryant came off the bench to score 14 points to lead Georgia Southern to a 91-79 win over College of Coastal Georgia on Saturday.

Kaden Archie had 14 points for Georgia Southern (2-0). Kamari Brown added 13 points. Elijah McCadden had 13 points.

Jordon Parks had 16 points for the Mariners. Zach Gay added 14 points. Elijah Goodman had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP bounces back in big way for November

Air Force filling its employment holes, looking to improve leadership

Ranks leaves DoD to join CIA to run mega-cloud program

Trump threatens NDAA veto over social media protections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up