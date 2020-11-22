Georgetown gets 2020-21 season underway against UMBC

Maryland-Baltimore County (0-0) vs. Georgetown (0-0) McDonough Arena, Washington; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown opens the season by…

Maryland-Baltimore County (0-0) vs. Georgetown (0-0)

McDonough Arena, Washington; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown opens the season by hosting the Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers. Maryland-Baltimore County went 16-17 last year and finished fifth in the America East, while Georgetown ended up 15-17 and finished ninth in the Big East.

A YEAR AGO: Georgetown scored 81 and came away with a 26-point win over UMBC when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland-Baltimore County went 3-8 against non-conference programs last season. In those 11 games, the Retrievers gave up 72.2 points per game while scoring 63.9 per contest. Georgetown went 10-3 in non-conference play, averaging 81.8 points and giving up 71.9 per game in the process.

