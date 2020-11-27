CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
Gardner lifts East Carolina over Charlotte 66-57

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 6:18 PM

Jayden Gardner had 18 points as East Carolina topped Charlotte 66-57 on Friday in the season-opener for both teams.

Tristen Newton had 15 points and six rebounds for East Carolina.

Jordan Shepherd had 15 points for the 49ers. Jhery Matos added 14 points and Jahmir Young had 10.

