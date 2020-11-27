CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC to shorten guidance for quarantine | Who will get the vaccine first? | Health tips during the pandemic | Latest test results
Garcia scores 16 to lead Marquette past E. Illinois 75-50

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 10:09 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Dawson Garcia registered 16 points and eight rebounds as Marquette routed Eastern Illinois 75-50 on Friday night.

Koby McEwen had 14 points for Marquette (2-0). D.J. Carton added 13 points and seven rebounds. Justin Lewis had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Josiah Wallace had 15 points for the Panthers (0-2). Mack Smith added 12 points. Kashawn Charles had 10 points.

