HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Home » College Basketball » Ga. Tech plays host…

Ga. Tech plays host to Mercer

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Mercer (1-0) vs. Georgia Tech (0-1)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech goes up against Mercer in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Mercer went 4-7 against non-conference schools last season. In those 11 games, the Bears gave up 74.5 points per game while scoring 69.5 per outing. Georgia Tech went 6-5 in non-conference play, averaging 66.3 points and allowing 61.4 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

State Dept gives thanks to Foreign Service’s 'exceptional' volunteer workforce

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

JAIC entering new phase of life, will create teams to help DoD adopt AI

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up