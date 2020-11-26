Ga. Tech plays host to Mercer

Mercer (1-0) vs. Georgia Tech (0-1) McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech goes up against…

Mercer (1-0) vs. Georgia Tech (0-1)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech goes up against Mercer in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Mercer went 4-7 against non-conference schools last season. In those 11 games, the Bears gave up 74.5 points per game while scoring 69.5 per outing. Georgia Tech went 6-5 in non-conference play, averaging 66.3 points and allowing 61.4 per game in the process.

