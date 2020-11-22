Ga. Tech begins 2020-21 campaign against Ga. State

Georgia State (0-0) vs. Georgia Tech (0-0) McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two Atlanta programs will…

Georgia State (0-0) vs. Georgia Tech (0-0)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two Atlanta programs will face off as Georgia Tech hosts Georgia State in each team’s 2020-21 season opener. Georgia State went 19-13 last year and finished fifth in the Sun Belt, while Georgia Tech ended up 17-14 and finished fifth in the ACC.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Georgia State went 5-4 against programs outside its conference, while Georgia Tech went 6-5 in such games.

