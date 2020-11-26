HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Ga. State squares off against Toccoa Falls

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 6:31 AM

Toccoa Falls vs. Georgia State (1-0)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia State Panthers will be taking on the Eagles of NAIA program Toccoa Falls.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State went 5-4 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Panthers offense put up 76.8 points per matchup across those nine contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

