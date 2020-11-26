Ga. State squares off against Toccoa Falls

Toccoa Falls vs. Georgia State (1-0) GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia State Panthers…

Toccoa Falls vs. Georgia State (1-0)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia State Panthers will be taking on the Eagles of NAIA program Toccoa Falls.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State went 5-4 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Panthers offense put up 76.8 points per matchup across those nine contests.

