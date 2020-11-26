CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Federal funding unresolved | CDC travel guidance | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Ga. Southern squares off…

Ga. Southern squares off against College of Coastal Georgia

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

College of Coastal Georgia vs. Georgia Southern (1-0)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Southern Eagles are set to battle the Mariners of NAIA member College of Coastal Georgia. Georgia Southern is coming off a 97-65 win at home over Florida National in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern went 4-5 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Eagles put up 73.8 points per contest in those nine games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Continuing resolution just one of many pressing issues on Congress' to-do list

Supreme Court takes up census case as other count issues loom

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up