Ga. Southern squares off against College of Coastal Georgia

College of Coastal Georgia vs. Georgia Southern (1-0)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Southern Eagles are set to battle the Mariners of NAIA member College of Coastal Georgia. Georgia Southern is coming off a 97-65 win at home over Florida National in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern went 4-5 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Eagles put up 73.8 points per contest in those nine games.

___

___

