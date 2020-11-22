CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nearly a quarter of all US cases were reported in November | More DC-area museums closing tomorrow | Latest coronavirus test results
Furman opens campaign against Tusculum

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 6:15 PM

Tusculum vs. Furman (0-0)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Furman Paladins are set to battle the Pioneers of NAIA program Tusculum. Furman went 25-7 last year and finished second in the SoCon.

DID YOU KNOW: Furman went 7-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Paladins scored 77.3 points per matchup across those 10 games.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

