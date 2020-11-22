Furman opens campaign against Tusculum

Tusculum vs. Furman (0-0) Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Furman Paladins are set…

Tusculum vs. Furman (0-0)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Furman Paladins are set to battle the Pioneers of NAIA program Tusculum. Furman went 25-7 last year and finished second in the SoCon.

DID YOU KNOW: Furman went 7-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Paladins scored 77.3 points per matchup across those 10 games.

___

___

