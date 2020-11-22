Ft. Wayne welcomes SLU in 2020-21 season opener

Southeastern Louisiana (0-0) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (0-0) Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Southeastern Louisiana (0-0) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (0-0)

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne opens its 2020-21 campaign by hosting the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. Southeastern Louisiana went 8-23 last year and finished 12th in the Southland, while Purdue Fort Wayne ended up 14-19 and finished seventh in the Summit League.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeastern Louisiana went 0-8 against non-conference teams last season. In those eight games, the Lions gave up 81.5 points per game while scoring 63.6 per matchup. Purdue Fort Wayne went 4-8 in non-conference play, averaging 68.1 points and allowing 72.7 per game in the process.

