Freshmen duo lead Oklahoma State over Texas Southern 85-65

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 10:01 PM

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 20 points and fellow freshman Rondel Walker chipped in 19 points with three 3-pointers off the bench to help Oklahoma State beat Texas Southern 85-65 on Saturday night.

Cunningham, the lone freshman selected to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, was 7 of 12 from the field.

Cunningham had 21 points and 10 rebounds while Walker played just 11 minutes and went scoreless when the pair made their debut on Wednesday — a 75-68 win over UT Arlington.

The Cowboys (2-0) pulled away for good with an 8-0 run early in the second half that made it 49-32 on Ferron Flavors Jr.’s 3-pointer. Oklahoma State led by no less than 15 from there and had its largest lead at 59-36.

Flavors made 3 of 5 from 3-point range and added 11 points for the Cowboys, who were 10 of 24 from the arc. Texas Southern was 3 of 18 from 3-point range.

Georgetown-transfer Galen Alexander led the Tigers (0-2) with 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting. Michael Weathers had 13 points, John Walker III scored 11 and Joirdon Karl Nicholas added 10.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

