Freshman Miles, O’Bannon help TCU beat Houston Baptist 69-45

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 11:30 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Freshman Mike Miles scored 13 points and Chuck O’Bannon had 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals to help TCU beat Houston Baptist 69-45 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Junior center Kevin Samuel had six points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. He has 165 career blocks and needs just six more to break the program record of 171 held by Vladimir Brodziansky (2015-18) and James Penny (1995-98). Samuel is one behind Kurt Thomas, who played 18 NBA seasons and was the No. 10 overall selection in the 1995 NBA draft.

Miles scored eight points in the first six minutes and Francisco Farabello hit a 3-pointer to give TCU a 15-0 with 13:58 left in the first half. Houston Baptist missed its first 12 shots and went scoreless for the first seven minutes, 23 seconds.

Pedro Castro had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Houston Baptist and Hunter Janacek scored 10 points.

The Huskies shot just 31% (18 of 56) from the field and 3 of 13 from behind the arc.

