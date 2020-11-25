HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Freemantle scores 21 to lift Xavier past Oakland 101-49

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 7:37 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Zach Freemantle had a career-high 21 points plus 12 rebounds for his first double-double and Xavier romped past Oakland 101-49 on Wednesday in the season opener.

KyKy Tandy matched his career high with 18 points and added a career-high seven assists for the Musketeers, who eclipsed 100 points for the first time since 2017. Nate Johnson added 17 points and Dwon Odom 12. Paul Scruggs had a career-high 10 assists plus seven points and six rebounds.

No player scored in double figures for the Golden Grizzlies, who shot 23% and had 16 turnovers.

