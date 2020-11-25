HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Flowers lifts South Alabama past FAU on 3 with 1 second left

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 10:10 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Senior transfer Michael Flowers scored 20 points in his South Alabama debut, including a contested 3-pointer from the left sideline with one second remaining to lift the Jaguars to a season-opening 68-66 win over Florida Atlantic on Wednesday night.

South Alabama pulled with one on a John Pettway layup with 11 seconds left. The Jags quickly fouled Kenan Blackshear, but he missed the front end of the one-and-one. South Alabama rushed the ball down the court and Flowers, who played at Western Michigan last year, drained a step-back triple.

Florida Atlantic threw the ball away to end the game.

Sam Iorio had 16 points for South Alabama. Tyreke Locure added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kayo Goncalves had eight rebounds.

B.J. Greenlee had 25 points for the Owls and Kenan Blackshear added 15 points and seven rebounds.

