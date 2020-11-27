CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC to shorten guidance for quarantine | Who will get the vaccine first? | Health tips during the pandemic | Latest test results
Flowers leads South Alabama past Mobile 95-75

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 10:04 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Michael Flowers scored 25 points and John Pettway had 22 points and eight rebounds as South Alabama beat Mobile 95-75 on Friday night.

Tyreke Locure had 15 points, eight rebounds and six steals for South Alabama (2-0). Kayo Goncalves added 10 points.

Trenton Short had 26 points for the Rams. RJ Kelly added 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

