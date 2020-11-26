FIU faces Flagler

Flagler vs. Florida International (1-0) Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Florida International Panthers…

Flagler vs. Florida International (1-0)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida International Panthers will be taking on the Saints of NAIA member Flagler. The teams last played each other on Nov. 25, when Flagler made only 12 free throws on 23 attempts while the Panthers went 22 for 35 on their way to the four-point victory.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International went 6-4 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Panthers offense scored 77.5 points per contest across those 10 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.