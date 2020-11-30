CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Finch lifts Jacksonville St. past Mobile 85-66

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 6:20 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Finch scored a career-high 17 points with seven assists and six rebounds and Jacksonville State beat Mobile 85-66 on Monday.

The game was an exhibition for NAIA member Mobile, which played three games in four days against Division I teams.

Darian Adams added 16 points for Jacksonville State (3-1), Brandon Huffman a career-high 14 and Juwan Perdue had 11.

Jayven Humphrey had 25 points for the Rams. RJ Kelly added 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Trenton Short had 11 points.

