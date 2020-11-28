HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Ferguson scores 15 to carry Lipscomb past Lamar 76-73

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 7:52 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Romeao Ferguson had 15 points and Lipscomb held off Lamar 76-73 to win its season opener on Saturday night.

Lamar trailed by 13 with about four minutes to play and used a 16-5 run, capped by Quinlan Bennett’s layup, to pull to 73-71 with 23 seconds remaining. Jake Wolfe split a pair of free throws and Ferguson made 2 of 4 from the line to seal it for the Bisons.

Ahsan Asadullah had 15 points and seven assists for Lipscomb (1-0). Carson Cary added 13 points. Greg Jones had 12 points.

Anderson Kopp scored a career-high 24 points for the Cardinals (0-3). Avery Sullivan added 20 points. Bennett had 11 points. Ellis Jefferson had a career-high 11 assists plus eight points.

