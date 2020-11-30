FDU faces Hofstra

Fairleigh Dickinson (0-2) vs. Hofstra (0-1) Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson…

Fairleigh Dickinson (0-2) vs. Hofstra (0-1)

Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson and Hofstra look to bounce back from losses.

LEADING THE CHARGE: .BRILLIANT BRANDON: Brandon Rush has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 60 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairleigh Dickinson went 1-9 against non-conference teams last season. In those 10 games, the Knights gave up 76.7 points per game while scoring 63.8 per outing. Hofstra went 8-4 in non-conference play, averaging 74.4 points and allowing 69.8 per game in the process.

