Home » College Basketball » FDU faces Hofstra

FDU faces Hofstra

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 3:45 PM

Fairleigh Dickinson (0-2) vs. Hofstra (0-1)

Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson and Hofstra look to bounce back from losses.

LEADING THE CHARGE: .BRILLIANT BRANDON: Brandon Rush has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 60 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairleigh Dickinson went 1-9 against non-conference teams last season. In those 10 games, the Knights gave up 76.7 points per game while scoring 63.8 per outing. Hofstra went 8-4 in non-conference play, averaging 74.4 points and allowing 69.8 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

