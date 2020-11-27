CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
FAU goes for first win vs Mobile

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 5:30 PM

Mobile vs. Florida Atlantic (0-2)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Atlantic Owls will be taking on the Rams of NAIA member Mobile. Florida Atlantic lost 60-50 to Jacksonville State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: B.J. Greenlee has averaged 13 points this year for Florida Atlantic. Kenan Blackshear is also a primary contributor, with 8.5 points, five rebounds and three steals per game.B.J. BEYOND THE ARC: Through two games, Florida Atlantic’s B.J. Greenlee has connected on 63.6 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Atlantic went 5-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Owls scored 67.7 points per contest across those 10 contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

