Evee’s 6 3s propel Rice past NAIA Our Lady of the Lake

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 6:38 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Travis Evee had 24 points as Rice routed NAIA-member Our Lady of the Lake 103-64 on Saturday.

Evee made 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Payton Moore had 14 points for Rice (2-0). Chris Mullins added 14 points. Max Fiedler had 14 points.

It was the first time this season Rice scored at least 100 points.

Ethan White had 12 points for the Saints. Jordan Embry added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

