Elon tops North Carolina Wesleyan 82-52

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 11:42 PM

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Jerald Gillens-Butler had 19 points and nine rebounds as Elon routed North Carolina Wesleyan 82-52 in the season opener on Wednesday night.

Hunter McIntosh had 18 points for Elon. Federico Poser added 13 points. Michael Graham had eight rebounds.

Isaiah Lewis had 16 points for the Battling Bishops.

