Elon begins campaign against North Carolina Wesleyan

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 6:15 PM

North Carolina Wesleyan vs. Elon (0-0)

Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Elon Phoenix will be taking on the Battling Bishops of Division III North Carolina Wesleyan. Elon went 13-21 last year and finished seventh in the CAA.

A YEAR AGO: Elon put up 91 and came away with a 31-point win over North Carolina Wesleyan when these two teams faced each other during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Elon went 1-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Phoenix scored 60.6 points per matchup across those 10 contests.

