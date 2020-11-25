HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Ellis scores 24 to help Memphis beat Saint Mary’s 73-56

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 7:43 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) —

Boogie Ellis had a career-high 24 points as Memphis beat Saint Mary’s 73-56 on Wednesday at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

Ellis hit 6 of 7 from 3-point range.

Landers Nolley II had 11 points for Memphis (1-0). Damion Baugh added 10 points. Moussa Cisse had 10 points.

Matthias Tass had 15 points for the Gaels (0-1). Alex Ducas added 10 points. Kyle Bowen had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

