Home » College Basketball » ECU takes on Belmont Abbey

ECU takes on Belmont Abbey

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 6:30 AM

Belmont Abbey vs. East Carolina (1-0)

Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The East Carolina Pirates will be taking on the Crusaders of Division II Belmont Abbey. East Carolina is coming off a 66-57 win on the road over Charlotte in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: East Carolina went 6-7 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Pirates put up 71.8 points per matchup across those 13 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

