E. Illinois visits Butler

E. Illinois visits Butler

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 1:45 PM

Eastern Illinois (0-2) vs. Butler (1-0)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler plays host to Eastern Illinois in an early season matchup.

TEAM LEADERS: .ACCURATE AARON: Across one appearances this year, Butler’s Aaron Thompson has shot 66.7 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Butler limited its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 53.6 points per game last season. The Bulldogs offense scored 69.2 points per contest on their way to a 12-1 record against competition outside the Big East Conference. Eastern Illinois went 5-5 against non-conference teams in 2019-20.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

