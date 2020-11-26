HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Drake takes on SD State

Drake takes on SD State

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 6:31 AM

Drake (1-0) vs. South Dakota State (0-1)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake takes on South Dakota State in an early season matchup. Drake won 80-70 at Kansas State in its last outing. South Dakota State lost 79-71 to West Virginia in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Drake went 8-3 against programs outside its conference, while South Dakota State went 7-6 in such games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

