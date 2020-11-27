CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC to shorten guidance for quarantine | Who will get the vaccine first? | Health tips during the pandemic | Latest test results
Division II-member Queens University (NC) beats Howard 85-71

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 8:23 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kenny Dye had 16 points and seven assists as Division II-member Queens University (N.C.) defeated Howard 85-71 on Friday in the Paradise Jam.

Queens replaced Northeastern in the tournament and lost to George Mason 66-65 on Thursday. The Royals are scheduled to face Belmont on Saturday.

Gavin Rains had 14 points and seven rebounds for Queens. Justin Thomas added 11 points and Kelyn Pennie had 10. The Royals scored 25 points off 18 Howard turnovers and shot 51.6% from the floor.

Makur Maker had 12 points for the Bison (0-2). Steve Settle III added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Sam Green had 12 points and nine rebounds.

