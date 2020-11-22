CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nearly a quarter of all US cases were reported in November | More DC-area museums closing tomorrow | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Detroit and Richmond get…

Detroit and Richmond get season underway in Lexington

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 6:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Detroit (0-0) vs. Richmond (0-0)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Richmond are getting the 2020-21 campaign underway. Detroit went 8-23 last year and finished ninth in the Horizon, while Richmond ended up 24-7 and finished second in the A10.

DID YOU KNOW: Richmond held its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 69 points per game last season. The Spiders offense scored 76.3 points per contest en route to a 10-3 record against competition outside the Atlantic 10 Conference. Detroit went 2-11 against non-conference programs last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS commissioner says IT modernization underfunded, will take longer than envisioned

Agencies improving in CX but need to worry less about digital - more about human design

After pandemic successes, Congress considers legislative updates to federal telework policy

Military setting record COVID cases as nationwide numbers balloon

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up