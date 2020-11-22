THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving dinner for pets? | What to do with leftovers | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Delaware St. and Longwood get season underway in Winston-Salem

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 6:15 PM

Delaware State (0-0) vs. Longwood (0-0)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State and Longwood are tipping the 2020-21 season off. Delaware State went 6-26 last year and finished ninth in the MEAC, while Longwood ended up 14-18 and finished fourth in the Big South.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware State went 0-12 against non-conference teams last season. In those 12 games, the Hornets gave up 88.5 points per game while scoring 70.2 per outing. Longwood went 3-8 in non-conference play, averaging 67.2 points and allowing 71.8 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

