Home » College Basketball » Dayton begins season against Cedarville

Dayton begins season against Cedarville

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 3:31 PM

Cedarville vs. Dayton (0-0)

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dayton Flyers will be taking on the Yellow Jackets of NAIA member Cedarville. Dayton went 29-2 last year and finished first in the A10.

DID YOU KNOW: Dayton went 11-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Flyers offense scored 83.2 points per matchup across those 13 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

