CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No U.Md.-Michigan football game on Saturday | CDC warns against holiday travel | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Davis scores 26 PTs…

Davis scores 26 PTs in Navy win over Mount St. Mary’s

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 7:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Cam Davis had 26 points as Navy beat Mount St. Mary’s 73-67 on Saturday.

Davis converted all 10 of his free throws.

John Carter Jr. had 10 points for Navy (2-1). Tyler Nelson added nine rebounds.

Damian Chong Qui had 18 points for the Mountaineers (1-1). Jalen Gibbs added 16 points. Dakota Leffew had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD taking renewed interest in blockchain amid COVID-19 pandemic

In ongoing effort to fill cyber vacancies, FBI turns to creative recruitment solutions

DoD preparing to roll out vaccine, prioritizing what service members will get shots first

TSP bounces back in big way for November

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up