HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Home » College Basketball » Davis carries SMU past…

Davis carries SMU past Sam Houston St. 97-67

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 11:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis had a career-high 33 points to carry SMU to a 97-67 win over Sam Houston State on Wednesday night.

Davis was out-dueled by the Bearkats’ Zach Nutall, who had 36 points, also a career high.

William Douglas had 15 points for SMU (1-0). Ethan Chargois added 12 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Dept gives thanks to Foreign Service’s 'exceptional' volunteer workforce

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

JAIC entering new phase of life, will create teams to help DoD adopt AI

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up