Davidson, Texas meet in Maui Invitational

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 12:30 PM

Texas (1-0) vs. Davidson (1-0)

Maui Invitational , Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Davidson are set to collide in the Maui Invitational. Davidson earned an 82-73 win over High Point in its most recent game, while Texas won easily 91-55 against Texas Rio Grande Valley in its last outing.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas went 10-3 against non-conference teams last season. In those 13 games, the Longhorns gave up only 61.5 points per game while scoring 68.8 per outing. Davidson went 6-6 in non-conference play, averaging 70.3 points and allowing 65.9 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

