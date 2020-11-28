CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No U.Md.-Michigan football game on Saturday | CDC warns against holiday travel | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Curry leads Old Dominion over William & Mary 86-78

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 10:09 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Malik Curry had 24 points as Old Dominion defeated William & Mary 86-78 on Saturday night.

A.J. Oliver II had 19 points for Old Dominion (1-1). Joe Reece added 13 points. Jaylin Hunter had 11 points.

Connor Kochera had 19 points for the Tribe (0-1). Luke Loewe added 16 points and 10 assists. Yuri Covington had 13 points.

