Cunningham double-double helps Oklahoma St. top UT Arlington

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 6:50 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 21 points with 10 rebounds in his first collegiate game and young Oklahoma State fended off UT Arlington 75-68 in a season opener on Wednesday.

Cunningham, an Associated Press preseason All-American, was 1-for-5 from the floor in the early going, but had scored a dozen by halftime, showcased a variety of moves in the paint and came up big on the defensive glass in the final two minutes.

Six players made their Oklahoma State debuts.

Cunningham, who posted Oklahoma State’s first 20-10 game since the 2018, corralled the ball and was fouled after consecutive UT Arlington misses around the two-minute mark and the lead at three points. He made three of four from the line to help put the game away.

Isaac Likekele scored nine for the Cowboys and pulled down a career-best 13 rebounds with seven assists. Keylan Boon scored 10 points with 12 boards, his first double-double, and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe scored 11 with seven rebounds.

Oklahoma State dominated the boards 54-33, outscoring the Mavericks 36-26 in the paint and holding a 20-4 advantage on second-chance points.

Shahada Wells scored 12 of his 21 points down the stretch for UT Arlington, making 9 of 13 shots and grabbing five steals. David Azore added 14 points. The Mavericks scored 29 points off 18 turnovers.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

