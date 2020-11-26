HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
CSU plays EKU

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 6:30 AM

Charleston Southern (0-1) vs. Eastern Kentucky (1-0)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays Eastern Kentucky in an early season matchup. Charleston Southern came up short in a 95-61 game to North Carolina State in its last outing. Eastern Kentucky is coming off an 80-67 win in Raleigh over North Florida in its most recent game.

LAST MEETING: Charleston Southern earned a 7-point victory over Eastern Kentucky when these two teams met last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Charleston Southern went 4-6 against non-conference programs last season. In those 10 games, the Buccaneers gave up 74.2 points per game while scoring 58.1 per matchup. Eastern Kentucky went 1-10 in non-conference play, averaging 66 points and allowing 81.3 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

