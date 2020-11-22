THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Colorado and SD get season underway in Manhattan

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 6:15 PM

Colorado (0-0) vs. South Dakota (0-0)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and South Dakota are getting the 2020-21 campaign underway. Colorado went 21-11 last year and finished fifth in the Pac-12, while South Dakota ended up 20-12 and finished third in the Summit League.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Colorado went 10-2 against programs outside its conference, while South Dakota went 7-5 in such games.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

